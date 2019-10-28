NW govt to announce administrator for troubled Schweizer-Reneke Municipality
Politics
Last week, Premier Job Mokgoro placed the municipality under administration and dissolved the council.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West government is expected to announce an administrator for the Schweizer-Reneke Municipality on Monday.
Last week, Premier Job Mokgoro placed the municipality under administration and dissolved the council.
His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said the municipality was in trouble.
“The council was so divided that they couldn’t agree on who should be mayor. At some point, there were two mayors and two municipal managers. This is something unheard of.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.