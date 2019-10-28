View all in Latest
NW govt to announce administrator for troubled Schweizer-Reneke Municipality

Last week, Premier Job Mokgoro placed the municipality under administration and dissolved the council.

FILE: North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The North West government is expected to announce an administrator for the Schweizer-Reneke Municipality on Monday.

Last week, Premier Job Mokgoro placed the municipality under administration and dissolved the council.

His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said the municipality was in trouble.

“The council was so divided that they couldn’t agree on who should be mayor. At some point, there were two mayors and two municipal managers. This is something unheard of.”

