NSFAS suspends toll-free line over strike concerns

Employees affiliated to Nehawu were on strike on Monday after talks between NSFAS and workers collapsed.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) employees going through the application process. Picture: @myNSFAS/Twitter
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) employees going through the application process. Picture: @myNSFAS/Twitter
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has suspended its students' toll-free telephone line amid concerns of the dissemination of conflicting messages by disgruntled workers.

Employees affiliated to Nehawu were on strike on Monday after talks between NSFAS and workers collapsed.

The scheme's administrator Randal Carolissen: "We've switched off the line because we didn't want students to get the wrong messages. The electronic portal though is still open, so students can still apply and we are negotiating to get and additional call centre up and running, we are planning for that and we're asking people to be a little patient, it's only one day, but we should be up and running soon."

Disgruntled employees were demanding performance bonuses and wanted temporary workers to be granted permanent contracts.

They were also accusing senior members of mismanagement and corruption.

