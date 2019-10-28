NSFAS suspends toll-free line over strike concerns
Employees affiliated to Nehawu were on strike on Monday after talks between NSFAS and workers collapsed.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has suspended its students' toll-free telephone line amid concerns of the dissemination of conflicting messages by disgruntled workers.
Employees affiliated to Nehawu were on strike on Monday after talks between NSFAS and workers collapsed.
The scheme's administrator Randal Carolissen: "We've switched off the line because we didn't want students to get the wrong messages. The electronic portal though is still open, so students can still apply and we are negotiating to get and additional call centre up and running, we are planning for that and we're asking people to be a little patient, it's only one day, but we should be up and running soon."
Disgruntled employees were demanding performance bonuses and wanted temporary workers to be granted permanent contracts.
They were also accusing senior members of mismanagement and corruption.
Popular in Local
-
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
-
Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
-
City of Joburg knows how and where IT system hacked
-
Hackers struck before CoJ could close loopholes, says IT official
-
Thabete admits FS taken for ride over R106m Vrede dairy farm processing plant
-
State Capture: Estina had no money, so why did it get the Vrede deal?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.