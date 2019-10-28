NC protesters torch municipal building

The police have urged residents not to resort to violence or damage property and to try to resolve their grievances in an amicable manner.

CAPE TOWN - Police said that a municipal office had been damaged after it was torched during a service delivery protest in Ritchie on Monday.

The small town is situated about 40 kilometers south of Kimberley and is in the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said that officers were monitoring the situation.

"This afternoon, the municipal building was set on fire by protesters complaining about poor service delivery. At this stage, we are investigating a case of arson and we haven't arrested any person."