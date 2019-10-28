Mosimane warns refs that Pirates fans won't tolerate their mistakes

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made the comments after the Glamour Boys beat his side 2-0 in the Absa Premiership to extend their lead to five points.

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane has warned Kaizer Chiefs that Orlando Pirates fans will not tolerate referees making calls in their favour when the two sides clash in this Saturday’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinals.

He claimed after the match that Samir Nurkovic’s first goal was offside because of the way he received the ball that came in the direction of Leonardo Castro.

With the Downs boss frustrated by the refereeing decision at the moment, Mosimane had this warning for Chiefs.

"I want to see if the referee will make mistakes against Pirates," an irate Mosimane said. "I want to see. Something has to give now. I don’t know if Pirates supporters will allow it. You can’t win every day, but the referee’s mistakes must stop. It’s enough. We’ve seen it before but now it’s worse. It’s a series. You know it’s okay once there and then you don’t do it again for a little while and do it again but it’s a series."

Mosimane, however, did acknowledge that Chiefs posed a greater threat in the title race than in previous years.

"They pack a good fight," he observed. "We have to be honest. They’ve got a good influence of the coach, who is tough and wants to win. They are stronger than last year. That’s the difference."

Across town, Soweto rivals Pirates’ struggles under Rhulani Mokwena continued after they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch.

The Buccaneers have won just twice this season and Mokwena has spoken about whether he is worried for his job.

"I never expected it to be easy," he said. "I knew it would be difficult. I know the challenges that we face. I know the quality that the team has. I know also that I have the backing and the support of the club and the chairman (Dr Irvin Khoza). I sit in a situation where I just try to give the best that I can and try to improve the situation and that’s it."