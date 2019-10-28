Mop-up operations under way in CT after heavy rain
The city said that 240 dwellings in Strong Yard and in the Constantia informal settlements in Mfuleni, were flooded.
CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are taking place on Monday in informal areas that have been affected by heavy rains experienced across the Cape in recent days.
These areas were assessed by the City of Cape Town's disaster risk teams.
Emergency sheltering was made available for affected residents at a nearby church.
The city's Charlotte Powell: "The Transport Department is clearing the stormwater system to expedite the drainage of floodwater while the informal settlement management department is also busy with assessments and providing residents with flood kits."
Dam levels have seen a slight increase following heavy downpours across the Western Cape over the past few days.
The latest average dam level for the province is currently at 65%.
Major dams supplying the City of Cape Town with water are currently at an average of 82%.
Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the much-needed spring rain has, however, done nothing to relieve the Karoo region and communities there remained in distress.
"Some very welcome spring rain across large parts of the Western Cape last week, into the weekend and even today has seen some dam levels tick upward with dams like Theewaterskloof seeing it's level increase by around four percent from last week. We want to continue to urge people use water sparingly."
