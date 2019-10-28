Men to lead protest at CT court as dad accused of daughter’s rape appears

This will be to support a young girl from Philippi who was sexually assaulted allegedly by her 58-year-old father.

CAPE TOWN - Religious groups, residents and community leaders from various suburbs, comprising mostly men, are expected to protest outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Monday.

The child reported the matter to her teacher last week and the man was apprehended.

“This is a time we, as men, take a stand against violence against our women and children.”

This is one of the slogans used by the Nyanga community policing forum.

Gugulethu reverend Zamuxolo Mfihlo will be joined by pastors from Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Philippi.

Mfihlo is also counting on members from his congregation to be there.

"We need to be at the forefront. This violence and abuse in our communities must come to an end."

The Nyanga CPF's Dumisani Qwebe said communities should all head to court to support victims of gender-based violence.

“We are not going to stop condemning these things. We will make sure that no women and children live under any fear.”