Madikizela turns down DA party leadership but will go through process if asked

Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had a lot to offer for the Western Cape but added that the party's best interest should be placed above everything.

FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had turned down the option of standing for national party leader.

However, Madikizela said that he would go through the process if asked to by some members.

The DA's federal council is meeting to elect new leaders after Mmusi Maimane resigned from leadership, Parliament and the party last week.

Maimane's departure from the DA has not only left a void in the party.

It has also caused some of its provincial leaders to jostle for the top position.

Bonginkosi Madikizela leads the party's biggest support base.

"I still believe that I have unfinished business in the province but some of the people feel very strongly that they will be nominating me and I can't stand in the way of the people who will be nominating me."

Madikizela said that he had a lot to offer for the Western Cape but added that the party's best interest should be placed above everything.

