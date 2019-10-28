Madikizela turns down DA party leadership but will go through process if asked
Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had a lot to offer for the Western Cape but added that the party's best interest should be placed above everything.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he had turned down the option of standing for national party leader.
However, Madikizela said that he would go through the process if asked to by some members.
The DA's federal council is meeting to elect new leaders after Mmusi Maimane resigned from leadership, Parliament and the party last week.
Maimane's departure from the DA has not only left a void in the party.
It has also caused some of its provincial leaders to jostle for the top position.
Bonginkosi Madikizela leads the party's biggest support base.
"I still believe that I have unfinished business in the province but some of the people feel very strongly that they will be nominating me and I can't stand in the way of the people who will be nominating me."
Madikizela said that he had a lot to offer for the Western Cape but added that the party's best interest should be placed above everything.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.