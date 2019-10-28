Limpopo boy (12) to appear in court for shooting his younger brother (3)

It's understood the 12-year-old shot dead his brother with their father's gun.

JOHANNESBURG - A 12-year-old boy is expected to appear in court on Monday morning for allegedly killing his three-year-old brother with their father's firearm.

The incident happened outside Polokwane on Saturday morning.

It’s understood the father, who is a former security guard, and his wife were not home at the time.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Provincial commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this incident and instructed the police to take appropriate steps against the father who apparently kept the firearm in contravention of the existing laws.”