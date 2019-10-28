Kempson bemoans errors as Kings lose again

Southern Kings lost their fourth consecutive PRO14 match against Benetton in Italy on Saturday after going down 36-30.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings interim coach Robbi Kempson said that they needed to fix some individual errors that kept moving them backward.

Kings lost their fourth consecutive PRO14 match, going down 36-30 against Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

Kempson said they were creating chances but winning seemed distant.

"I am disappointed...[there's] a lot of individual errors we are creating because a lot of things we did in the first half, we didn't do in the second half and that is disappointing me. From a team perspective, we're losing out because of those individual errors," said Kempson.

"We are creating opportunities, it's just that we are not converting them.

"At the same time, I've very happy to get a bonus point. It's just that we not winning but keep on losing important matches."

The Kings remain at the bottom of the Conference B standings with only 2 points to their name.