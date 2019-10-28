Steenhuisen undecided on running for DA leader post

Mmusi Maimane resigned last week, and an interim leader is expected to be announced next month.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) newly-appointed parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen on Monday said he would make a decision this week on whether to contest for the position of party leader.

Last week was grim for the official opposition when Maimane, former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip, chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Boughey and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the party.

Steenhuisen said he needed more time to decide whether he wanted to be a candidate for DA leader.

“I think it’s a bit premature. I have only been in this position for less than 24 hours. I would like to give it some consideration and I think it’s important to consult with some of the structures. But it’s also about seeing who is available for the position. Once that’s known, I will make a decision during the course of this week.”

He said he aimed to unite the party again.

“I think I have a vision of bringing the party together, by ensuring our values and principles are set out very clearly as an alternative to what the ANC has to offer.”

Steenhuisen made the comments during an interview on the Bongani Bingwa Show on 702.

Meanwhile, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term Budget set to take centre stage this week, Steenhuisen said he would use his new position to stop tit-for-tat politics.

He said political parties should work together to fix the country.

“There must be some issues where we can work together, like fixing our health and education systems, as well as addressing issues of crime.”

