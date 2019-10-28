Jeremiah Ruiters: Murder accused changes tune on date of toddler's broken arm

Ameerudien Peters is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters in June 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of his girlfriend's 18-month-old son in Factreton has suddenly become confused about the day the toddler suffered a broken arm.

The child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Throughout proceedings Peters and Ruiters have been adamant that Jeremiah Ruiters fell and broke his arm on Monday, 13 March 2017 but Peters on Monday somewhat changed his tune.

According to the child's mother, she came home from work that evening to find her son crying.

She said that she took him to the Kensington Clinic the following day after noticing his left arm was swollen.

Following a referral, Ruiters, who had hospital records to back up her claims, took the toddler to Somerset Hospital on 15 March and was then transferred to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Peters previously confidently claimed he took the boy to Ruiters's place of work after the child fell on 13 March but today told the court he was confused and might have gotten his dates wrong.

His new version is that the toddler had in fact fallen and broken his arm on Tuesday, 14 March.