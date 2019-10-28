Ipid under pressure to provide answer in alleged police brutality cases
Last week, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested four police officers for allegedly killing a suspect in a holding cell in Honeydew.
JOHANNESBURG - With two separate cases of alleged police brutality in Gauteng, the families involved are demanding answers.
Last week, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested four police officers for allegedly killing a suspect in a holding cell in Honeydew. They are set to appear in court on Monday.
This comes after radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle also died under mysterious circumstances while in metro police custody in August.
The 36-year-old was stopped by Johannesburg Metro Police in Sandton for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He died a few hours later.
Ipid said it was still investigating both matters.
