Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
Police recovered a body from the ocean which is believed to be that of the girl’s missing mother Heidi Scheepers on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Search operations are set to continue on Monday morning to find the six-year-old girl from Herolds Bay who went missing.
Police recovered a body from the ocean, which is believed to be that of the girl’s missing mother Heidi Scheepers, on Saturday.
She took her six-year-old daughter and her two-year-old son for a walk on the beach last Tuesday. The son’s body has been found.
Heidi Scheepers pictured with her husband and their children. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com
Various rescue and recovery units were out in full force this weekend searching for the missing child.
The woman’s body was found on Saturday floating in the water.
Police said a formal identification needed to be conducted as well as an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The police's Malcolm Poje said teams would continue their search for the young girl.
“Members are also conducting regular patrols in the area to see whether they can find anything.”
Authorities found the boy’s body floating near one of the gorges on Thursday and have also found the vehicle they were travelling in at the bottom of a cliff.
