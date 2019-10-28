High temperatures not healthy for pregnant HIV positive women - Wits prof
Matthew Chersich believes the effects of extreme weather could undermine antiretroviral treatment for pregnant women in particular.
JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that the global increase in temperatures could intensify the impact of HIV and possibly jeopardise the progress made in treatment.
Matthew Chersich, a professor at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, said so over the weekend.
He believes the effects of extreme weather could undermine antiretroviral treatment for pregnant women in particular.
“…And during hot weather, pregnant women are really vulnerable to adverse pregnancy outcomes especially breastfeeding infections which is much more common to women in this weather and I can confirm that many of the HIV infections in children are acquired in breastfeeding.”
Chersich said extreme weather events, such as floods and wildfires, could undermine already fragile drug supply systems in SA.
“I think there needs to be much more attention to women in climate change. Health workers need to be tuned to this and begin to make labour wards cooler.
Popular in Local
-
Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
-
Violence erupts as ANC national youth task team meets in Limpopo
-
Steenhuisen undecided on running for DA leader post
-
Search for missing Herolds Bay girl (6) continues
-
Woman accused of pepper-spraying Itumeleng Tsoeu opens counter case
-
Sanef wants answers from Mantashe over bribing journos claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.