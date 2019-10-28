High temperatures not healthy for pregnant HIV positive women - Wits prof

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

High temperatures not healthy for pregnant HIV positive women - Wits prof

Matthew Chersich believes the effects of extreme weather could undermine antiretroviral treatment for pregnant women in particular.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that the global increase in temperatures could intensify the impact of HIV and possibly jeopardise the progress made in treatment.

Matthew Chersich, a professor at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, said so over the weekend.

He believes the effects of extreme weather could undermine antiretroviral treatment for pregnant women in particular.

“…And during hot weather, pregnant women are really vulnerable to adverse pregnancy outcomes especially breastfeeding infections which is much more common to women in this weather and I can confirm that many of the HIV infections in children are acquired in breastfeeding.”

Chersich said extreme weather events, such as floods and wildfires, could undermine already fragile drug supply systems in SA.

“I think there needs to be much more attention to women in climate change. Health workers need to be tuned to this and begin to make labour wards cooler.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA