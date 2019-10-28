Hackers struck before CoJ could close loopholes, says IT official
The digital trespassers gained access to the systems on Friday. They've demanded four bitcoins, threatening to leak customer data if this was not met.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that the hacking of its information systems happened before it could implement its plan to deal with loopholes.
The digital trespassers gained access to the systems on Friday.
They demanded four bitcoins, threatening to leak customer data if this was not met.
The city has until the end of business on Monday to comply but officials have refused to concede, saying the 80% of the system should be restored by then.
Head of IT Cyril Baloyi: "Unfortunately we were hit before we could implement the plan, so we decided to continue with our plan on some of these things, since we're already in crisis now, so some of the updates we've already installed. We will not be going into 100% restoration currently because we are busy with that process."
