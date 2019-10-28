View all in Latest
Govt should honour OR Tambo by delivering service - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo commemoration at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina and the son of Oliver & Adelaide Tambo, Dali Tambo during the annual OR Tambo commemoration ceremony at Tamboville. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina and the son of Oliver & Adelaide Tambo, Dali Tambo during the annual OR Tambo commemoration ceremony at Tamboville. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government should honour the legacy of OR Tambo by delivering services.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo commemoration at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan on Sunday.

The celebration was also used to celebrate Tambo’s 102nd birthday.

Ramaphosa said Tambo’s wish was for all South Africans to benefit from the country.

“We sought international solidarity, not only for the struggling masses of South Africa but for all colonised people of the world.”

Also in attendance was Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who said the legacy of Tambo’s late wife, Adelaide, should not be ignored as she played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid.

“We will have to dedicate a day for Mama Adelaide Tambo, so that the story can be fully told, not on the birthday of OR Tambo. We need another day.”

Makhura and Ramaphosa described Tambo as a true leader who won the respect of the world through his conduct.

