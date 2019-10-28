Govt should honour OR Tambo by delivering service - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo commemoration at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government should honour the legacy of OR Tambo by delivering services.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo commemoration at the Tamboville Cemetery in Brakpan on Sunday.
The celebration was also used to celebrate Tambo’s 102nd birthday.
Ramaphosa said Tambo’s wish was for all South Africans to benefit from the country.
“We sought international solidarity, not only for the struggling masses of South Africa but for all colonised people of the world.”
Also in attendance was Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who said the legacy of Tambo’s late wife, Adelaide, should not be ignored as she played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid.
“We will have to dedicate a day for Mama Adelaide Tambo, so that the story can be fully told, not on the birthday of OR Tambo. We need another day.”
Makhura and Ramaphosa described Tambo as a true leader who won the respect of the world through his conduct.
Timeline
-
Makhura: Oliver Tambo must be celebrated for sacrifices he made for SA
-
Tambo’s legacy is a repository of the values of a democratic SA, says Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa pays tribute to OR Tambo on the late stalwart’s 102nd birthday
-
‘I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you', Ramaphosa tells Kolisi
Popular in Politics
-
Sanef wants answers from Mantashe over bribing journos claims
-
DA has ‘big shoes’ to fill after Maimane’s resignation
-
John Steenhuisen confirmed as the new DA parliamentary leader
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Maimane the casualty of a DA with no core identity
-
Makhura: Oliver Tambo must be celebrated for sacrifices he made for SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.