Gordhan to release Eskom paper on Tuesday - statement

The paper will set out “in detail a comprehensive roadmap for Eskom in a reformed electricity supply industry,” the statement said.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will release a “special paper” on the government’s plans to reform struggling state power firm Eskom on Tuesday, Gordhan’s ministry said in a statement.

The paper will set out “in detail a comprehensive roadmap for Eskom in a reformed electricity supply industry,” the statement said.

The release of the paper has been eagerly anticipated by investors and ratings agencies, who cite the financial and operational crisis at Eskom as one of the biggest risks to South Africa’s economy.