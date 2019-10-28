Embattled Chile president reshuffles one third of cabinet
Pinera replaced eight ministers - a third of his cabinet - including the highly unpopular Interior Minister Andres Chadwick, replacing him with Gonzalo Blumel.
SANTIAGO - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday as he battles to find a response to 10 days of street protests that have left at least 20 people dead.
Pinera replaced eight ministers - a third of his cabinet - including the highly unpopular Interior Minister Andres Chadwick, replacing him with Gonzalo Blumel.
Among those that survived the cull was Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera.
The announcement came amid protests outside the presidential palace in central Santiago.
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain was replaced by liberal economist Ignacio Briones. Larrain was criticised last month for recommending that "romantics" buy flowers after announcing that inflation hadn't increased and flowers were even cheaper.
Former Santiago governor Karla Rubilar, who was praised for her sympathetic reaction to protesters, has been made minister for the general secretariat of the government.
Protesters have called for Pinera to resign as anger over economic and social inequality led to 10 days of the worst civil unrest in decades.
Pinera asked his entire cabinet to resign on Sunday. He had already reshuffled it twice in the previous 15 months.
Last week he offered a raft of measures aimed at calming the public ire, including a hike in the minimum wage and pensions, some reductions in health care costs, and a streamlining of parliament.
Popular in World
-
Five things we learned from Wales v South Africa
-
Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say
-
New clashes in Bolivia as election protest enters second week
-
Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles
-
Lebanese take to streets for 10th day, defying Hezbollah
-
Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.