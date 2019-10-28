Eddie Murphy hints he could quit movies for stand-up

The 58-year-old comedian has hinted his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy as he feels he's better suited to that than acting.

The 58-year-old comedian has hinted his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy as he feels he's better suited to that than acting.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, he said: "Once I get back on stage, I kind of feel like that's what I was born to do more than anything.

"When I get back on the stage, I can't imagine wanting to do movies again."

The Beverly Hills Cop star - who has sons Eric (30) Christian (28) Miles (26) and Max (10 months) and daughters Bria (29) Shayne (25) Zola (19) Bella (17) Angel (12) and three-year-old Izzy - also revealed working on films keeps him away from his family too much.

He added: "What I like to do more than anything is just be home with my family, chilling. It's really easy to feel like you're working when you make a movie.

"You've got to get up at five, six in the morning. I started making movies when I was 20-years-old, when I made 48 Hrs. That's f###ing 38 years. You've been on a movie set, you see how this s##t is. It's not a fun process."

Murphy was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but he has consciously chosen to step back from the movie industry in recent years.

He recently explained: "I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing."

And while he is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves - the star insisted his focus will likely be on his stand-up.

He explained: "I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies.

"Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time."