Eddie Murphy hints he could quit movies for stand-up
The 58-year-old comedian has hinted his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy as he feels he's better suited to that than acting.
LONDON - Comedian Eddie Murphy has hinted he could give up Hollywood movies for stand-up because he feels he's much better suited to live comedy than acting.
The 58-year-old comedian has hinted his upcoming Netflix special could mark a regular return to live comedy as he feels he's better suited to that than acting.
Speaking to WSJ Magazine, he said: "Once I get back on stage, I kind of feel like that's what I was born to do more than anything.
"When I get back on the stage, I can't imagine wanting to do movies again."
The Beverly Hills Cop star - who has sons Eric (30) Christian (28) Miles (26) and Max (10 months) and daughters Bria (29) Shayne (25) Zola (19) Bella (17) Angel (12) and three-year-old Izzy - also revealed working on films keeps him away from his family too much.
He added: "What I like to do more than anything is just be home with my family, chilling. It's really easy to feel like you're working when you make a movie.
"You've got to get up at five, six in the morning. I started making movies when I was 20-years-old, when I made 48 Hrs. That's f###ing 38 years. You've been on a movie set, you see how this s##t is. It's not a fun process."
Murphy was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but he has consciously chosen to step back from the movie industry in recent years.
He recently explained: "I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing."
And while he is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves - the star insisted his focus will likely be on his stand-up.
He explained: "I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies.
"Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time."
More in Lifestyle
-
'The Annas?': Oscar honorees target Hollywood gender equality
-
Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say
-
Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait
-
High temperatures not healthy for pregnant HIV positive women - Wits prof
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'consider relocating to the US'
-
Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.