DR Congo warlord faces life in prison over mass rape
Frederic Masudi Alimasi, known as Kokodikoko, and two other men 'committed crimes against humanity including rape, torture, murder, imprisonment and sexual slavery,' said military prosecutor Major Apollinaire Yoma Mukoko.
BUKAVU - DR Congo military prosecutors on Monday requested life imprisonment for a warlord accused of leading the mass rape of hundreds of people, including children, in the central African country's volatile east.
Frederic Masudi Alimasi, known as Kokodikoko, and two other men "committed crimes against humanity including rape, torture, murder, imprisonment and sexual slavery," said military prosecutor Major Apollinaire Yoma Mukoko.
Kokodikoko, the leader of the Raia Mutomboki militia, and members Mwilo Katindi and Samitamba Makese Raphael have been on trial since mid-September in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Charges against two other militia members have been dropped for lack of evidence, the prosecution said.
The Raia Mutomboki militia "perpetrated abuses against more than 300 victims, including children," in several villages in the Mwenga and Shabunda territories in South Kivu last year, the prosecution said.
Led by Kokodikoko, the militia is accused of raiding the village of Kabikokole during the night of 8 February 2018.
"They took more than 100 women hostage... to rape them one after another," said the Panzi Foundation of surgeon Denis Mukwege, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for helping women recover from rape.
The Raia Mutomboki militia was accused of similar crimes in six other villages during April 2018, the prosecution said.
South Kivu has been wracked by sexual violence during decades of conflict between armed groups.
Popular in Africa
-
Hippos kill Zimbabwean man trying to cross SA border
-
Officials greeted with ‘no more South Africa’ chants at UNHCR in CT
-
Air Zimbabwe resumes SA flight after settling debt
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A reminder that Africa wants trade more than aid
-
Botswana's new president vows to reform economy
-
Outrage, petition launched as AU ambassador to US sacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.