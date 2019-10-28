Djokovic 'sincerely hopes' Murray can return to top in 2020
Briton Andy Murray contemplated retirement earlier this season before undergoing a career-saving hip resurfacing operation.
PARIS - Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he "sincerely hopes" Andy Murray can continue his comeback from hip surgery and return to the upper echelons of tennis next year.
But the three-time Grand Slam champion claimed his first ATP title since March 2017 earlier this month with victory over Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.
"I sincerely hope so. I hope that he can be in contention for the top spots because tennis would profit from that and benefit," said world number one Djokovic ahead of his bid for a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title this week.
"We know how big of a legacy he left behind and he is still creating for himself.
"Knowing what he has been through in the last three years, it was really nice to see him win a title after a long time. And only he knows the adversities that he had to face - physically, but also mentally."
The 32-year-old Murray, who became world number one for the first time during the 2016 Paris Masters, will play for Britain at the inaugural Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.
Djokovic took a hiatus from the sport in 2017 himself to recover from a long-standing elbow injury before bouncing back to win two Grand Slam titles in each of the last two years.
"I know the discipline and the ethics that he (Murray) has and how hardworking he is, so he definitely deserves it," said the Serbian. "And I would definitely wish him all the best."
Murray is not playing in the French capital, while Djokovic will open his campaign with a second-round match against either his compatriot Dusan Lajovic or French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.
