DA has ‘big shoes’ to fill after Maimane’s resignation

JOHANNESBURG - With the Democratic Alliance (DA) set to elect a new interim leader in November, the relationship between that person and federal council chair Helen Zille is vital if that person is to succeed.

On Sunday, Newly-appointed parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen said he had been approached to lead the DA after Mmusi Maimane’s resignation last week.

A number of other candidates have also been approached by various members.

The DA has a tough task ahead of it as it tries to fill the leadership vacuum left by Maimane and Athol Trollip.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba also resigned from his position, accusing the party of not wanting to support pro-black policies.

The DA has refuted claims that it’s in a crisis and maintains it’s going through challenges.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga has weighed in.

“They had a black leader. Someone who came and left with a huge bang, and who came in to position the party to appeal to black constituents and left with disappointment at the DA’s commitment to that vision.”

Steenhuisen is touted as the frontrunner to take over from Maimane.