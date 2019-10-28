CT Mayor Plato backs Boks for RWC win, wishes Blitz well in MSL

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato took time to wish the Springboks well in their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has put its full to support behind the second season of the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

The 2019 edition will kick off with a rematch of the 2018 final at the Wanderers on Friday, 8 November where the Jozi Stars will host the Cape Town Blitz.

The Blitz got an opportunity to visit the City of Cape Town where they presented executive mayor Dan Plato with the team jersey as they announced their intent for the season.

Plato said that the tournament had the full backing of the city.

“I am a fan of our Cape Town teams, and was deeply honoured to have been visited by the Blitz management team who will receive great support in the city, and wish them well for the second season of MSL2.0,” said Plato.

Plato also took time to wish the Springboks well in their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday.

"On Sunday was absolutely wonderful, I'm looking forward to Saturday and obviously I'm a Springbok supporter... at the end of the day, I knew we'd make it this far," said Plato.

"I think we have what it takes to beat England, I want to say to Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi... like you've played against Wales, just lift the level of your game up with two to three percent, then the cup is in the bag."