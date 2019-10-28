CT Mayor Plato backs Boks for RWC win, wishes Blitz well in MSL

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT Mayor Plato backs Boks for RWC win, wishes Blitz well in MSL

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato took time to wish the Springboks well in their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has put its full to support behind the second season of the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

The 2019 edition will kick off with a rematch of the 2018 final at the Wanderers on Friday, 8 November where the Jozi Stars will host the Cape Town Blitz.

The Blitz got an opportunity to visit the City of Cape Town where they presented executive mayor Dan Plato with the team jersey as they announced their intent for the season.

Plato said that the tournament had the full backing of the city.

“I am a fan of our Cape Town teams, and was deeply honoured to have been visited by the Blitz management team who will receive great support in the city, and wish them well for the second season of MSL2.0,” said Plato.

Plato also took time to wish the Springboks well in their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday.

"On Sunday was absolutely wonderful, I'm looking forward to Saturday and obviously I'm a Springbok supporter... at the end of the day, I knew we'd make it this far," said Plato.

"I think we have what it takes to beat England, I want to say to Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi... like you've played against Wales, just lift the level of your game up with two to three percent, then the cup is in the bag."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA