CT law enforcement agencies make 238 arrests over weekend

Ninety-nine Sedan and minibus taxis were impounded, and more than 44,000 fines were issued.
CAPE TOWN - It's been another busy week for law enforcement agencies with 238 arrests 22 of them for drunk driving.
Ninety-nine sedan and minibus taxis were impounded, and more than 44,000 fines were issued.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said it was not just a busy weekend for law enforcement.
“Other departments within the city centre security directorate too had a busy weekend, due to the weather which has resulted in a number of vehicle accidents and localised flooding. At least 53 vehicle accidents were reported just to the traffic service control centre.”
