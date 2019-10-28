View all in Latest
CT law enforcement agencies make 238 arrests over weekend

Ninety-nine Sedan and minibus taxis were impounded, and more than 44,000 fines were issued.

Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's been another busy week for law enforcement agencies with 238 arrests 22 of them for drunk driving.

Ninety-nine sedan and minibus taxis were impounded, and more than 44,000 fines were issued.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said it was not just a busy weekend for law enforcement.

“Other departments within the city centre security directorate too had a busy weekend, due to the weather which has resulted in a number of vehicle accidents and localised flooding. At least 53 vehicle accidents were reported just to the traffic service control centre.”

