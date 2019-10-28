Cops investigate after child's body found in Knysna
The police said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified.
CAPE TOWN - Police are in the process of determining whether a body found in Knysna is that of 11-year-old Oyisa Mgqwanci who went missing a few weeks ago.
On Friday, a body part was found by a dog and police followed up and found the leg of a child.
When police resumed their search on Saturday, the body was found.
The community of Joodsekamp was left in shock following the discovery of the body of a child.
Ward councillor Thando Matika said residents called on police to investigate the incident thoroughly.
"The police must bring more dogs and search the whole forest. The community wants to protest."
The police’s Malcolm Poje said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified.
Matika said residents were also worried that the body and the leg are from two different children.
Poje said they could not confirm this and were investigating.
Popular in Local
-
Identification yet to be conducted after woman's body found in Herolds Bay
-
Violence erupts as ANC national youth task team meets in Limpopo
-
Steenhuisen undecided on running for DA leader post
-
Search for missing Herolds Bay girl (6) continues
-
Woman accused of pepper-spraying Itumeleng Tsoeu opens counter case
-
Sanef wants answers from Mantashe over bribing journos claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.