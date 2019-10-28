Cops investigate after child's body found in Knysna

The police said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified.

CAPE TOWN - Police are in the process of determining whether a body found in Knysna is that of 11-year-old Oyisa Mgqwanci who went missing a few weeks ago.

On Friday, a body part was found by a dog and police followed up and found the leg of a child.

When police resumed their search on Saturday, the body was found.

The community of Joodsekamp was left in shock following the discovery of the body of a child.

Ward councillor Thando Matika said residents called on police to investigate the incident thoroughly.

"The police must bring more dogs and search the whole forest. The community wants to protest."

The police’s Malcolm Poje said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition and could not be identified.

Matika said residents were also worried that the body and the leg are from two different children.

Poje said they could not confirm this and were investigating.