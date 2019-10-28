City of Joburg knows how and where IT system hacked

The City of Joburg said that it had called on its local and international partners who were experts in IT to assist with its investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it has managed to find out where and how its information system was hacked.

Officials held a briefing on Monday at the municipality's offices on the progress made after the system was compromised on Friday.

The hackers have demanded 4 bitcoins, which currently have an estimated value of almost R500,000, or they would leak residents' information.

Head of forensics Major-General Shadrack Sibiya said that they've been able to collect some important data.

"What I can say at this point in time, is that we know how, where and when more or less. We also know the areas where we have been vulnerable as the city and that has been taken care of by an expert."

He said that they have made progress in the investigation.

"This matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks and they have been interviewing witnesses."

The city has promised to have 80% of its system restored by the end of Monday but this did not include its call centres.