Cape Town City FC signs Greek defender

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis on Monday.

The 27-year-old joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis. The left footed‚ 27-year-old is highly experienced and joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks‚” said the club on Twitter.

Potouridis played for Novara, Ofi Crete and Olympiacos.