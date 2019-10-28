View all in Latest
Cape Town City FC signs Greek defender

The 27-year-old joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks.

Cape Town City FC's Giannis Potouridis. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.
Cape Town City FC's Giannis Potouridis. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis on Monday.

The 27-year-old joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis. The left footed‚ 27-year-old is highly experienced and joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks‚” said the club on Twitter.

Potouridis played for Novara, Ofi Crete and Olympiacos.

