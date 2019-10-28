Cape Town City FC signs Greek defender
The 27-year-old joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis on Monday.
"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis. The left footed‚ 27-year-old is highly experienced and joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks‚” said the club on Twitter.
Potouridis played for Novara, Ofi Crete and Olympiacos.
📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Greek Defender Giannis Potouridis. The left footed, 27 year old is highly experienced and joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks.#iamCityFC#WelcomeGiannis pic.twitter.com/nnGQLgSQ66— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 28, 2019
Giannis Signs For Team Blue 💙💙💙#WelcomeGiannis#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/T76znPWIdg— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 28, 2019
