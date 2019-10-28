Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has announced that it has reached an agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the Rugby World Cup final.

The game will see South Africa take on England as they attempt to win a third World Cup title.

SABC group CEO Madosa Mxakwe said they were excited to bring the game to the nation, adding that they were committed to entering into commercially viable agreements.

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

Speaking on the news, Group CEO Madosa Mxakwe said: “The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognises the role it plays in social cohesion, nation-building and promoting sports of national interest."

He further added that "we remain committed to entering into commercially viable agreements and we support and wish the Springboks well as they pursue a place in history".