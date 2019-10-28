Air Zimbabwe resumes SA flight after settling debt
State-owned Air Zimbabwe's only serviceable plane was stopped from leaving Johannesburg last week after failing to pay for airport services.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reinstated permission for Zimbabwe's national airline to fly into Johannesburg after the company was banned from using South African airports over unpaid fees.
State-owned Air Zimbabwe's only serviceable plane was stopped from leaving Johannesburg last week after failing to pay for airport services.
The dispute was resolved on Friday when the airline settled its debt, said South Africa's airport management company on Monday.
"Air Zimbabwe was... able to re-commence operations from (Johannesburg's) OR Tambo International Airport from Friday 25 October," a spokesperson for Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)told AFP, adding that the company acknowledged "a receipt of a payment towards the amounts outstanding".
ACSA declined to disclose details on the amount of money involved.
Air Zimbabwe is required to pay ACSA cash once a week to cover landing fees, parking and passenger service charges for a weekly flight into Johannesburg -- its only international destination.
The airline is one of many businesses suffering from the economic downturn and hyperinflation left over from years of mismanagement under Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe.
Basics such as food, fuel and medicines are hard to come by, and Air Zimbabwe has laid off hundreds of staff over the past two years.
Popular in Africa
-
Officials greeted with ‘no more South Africa’ chants at UNHCR in CT
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A reminder that Africa wants trade more than aid
-
Low turnout at anti-sanctions march in Harare
-
Botswana elections: Mokgweetsi Masisi retains presidency
-
Four Burundian journalists charged with undermining state security
-
Mozambique's Nyusi re-elected in disputed presidential poll: commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.