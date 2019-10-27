Will Steenhuisen put his hand up to replace Maimane?

On Sunday the DA announced former chief whip John Steenhuisen would take up the role of the party's parliamentary leader.

JOHANNESBURG – The new Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, has said he is still considering whether he should run for party leader and hasn’t yet taken a decision.

The former DA chief whip will assume office in his new position immediately, as the party aims to bring stability following the resignation of its leader Mmusi Maimane.

Steenhuisen served as chief whip previously.

His election to the position of party leader in the National Assembly comes days after Maimane's resignation along and other party leaders.

Maimane’s exit followed clashes with his former mentor Helen Zille who is now the DA Federal Executive chairperson.

Steenhuisen stood unopposed as the only nominee for the position.

The DA’s Annelie Lotriet said, “The fact that John was nominated was done because people thought he is capable but it was an open nomination process, so I can’t see how this was really planned because if there was another name then we would have voted.”

Several senior leaders have been touted to take the top spot.