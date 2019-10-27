Will Steenhuisen put his hand up to replace Maimane?

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Will Steenhuisen put his hand up to replace Maimane?

On Sunday the DA announced former chief whip John Steenhuisen would take up the role of the party's parliamentary leader.

FILE: DA's newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: DA's newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The new Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, has said he is still considering whether he should run for party leader and hasn’t yet taken a decision.

The former DA chief whip will assume office in his new position immediately, as the party aims to bring stability following the resignation of its leader Mmusi Maimane.

Steenhuisen served as chief whip previously.

His election to the position of party leader in the National Assembly comes days after Maimane's resignation along and other party leaders.

Maimane’s exit followed clashes with his former mentor Helen Zille who is now the DA Federal Executive chairperson.

Steenhuisen stood unopposed as the only nominee for the position.

The DA’s Annelie Lotriet said, “The fact that John was nominated was done because people thought he is capable but it was an open nomination process, so I can’t see how this was really planned because if there was another name then we would have voted.”

Several senior leaders have been touted to take the top spot.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA