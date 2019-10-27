WC communities express mixed reactions to the new Saps crime app
Users of the app have access to several features including; providing tip-offs, finding police stations and facilities and the ability to send emergency messages in case of danger.
CAPE TOWN – Some Cape Town Community Police Forums remain hopeful that the new MySAPS app will help reduce crime in gang-ridden areas.
The police and Vodacom officially launched app last week.
#sapsHQ #MySAPSapp - how to download https://t.co/iAPwkwzsQ8 via @YouTube— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 25, 2019
The Delft Community Policing Forum's Charles George says while they support the app they are still concerned that some police stations are under-resourced slow response times.
“If I report a crime via an app, let’s say someone is trying to break into my neighbour's house, what is the response time?”
He says that by having data on the app police can no longer 'massage' crime statistics.
Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said they have started using the app
“I remember I posted something and then subsequently made use of the app, and a minute later the police had arrived.”
Isaacs said gang and domestic violence are their priority crimes and hopes that many on the Cape Flats will use it to improve police response times.
