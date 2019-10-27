Tambo’s legacy is a repository of the values of a democratic SA, says Ramaphosa
Speaking on what would have Tambo's 102nd birthday, Ramaphosa has described Tambo as a selfless leader who fought for the total emancipation for all south Africans.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said O.R Tambo should be remembered for his remarkable leadership style.
The President spoke at the Tamboville cemetery in Brakpan, where the African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating the 102nd birthday of the late leader.
Ramaphosa has described Tambo as a selfless leader who fought for the total emancipation for all south Africans.
“Oliver Reginald Tambo executed the task of his office with diligence and worked tirelessly to establish a youth league presence in all the then four provinces; radical yet polite, militant yet respectful.”
Tambo Wreathlaying Ceremony https://t.co/dxMPpCq6Qt— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 27, 2019
Ramaphosa said Tambo ‘s legacy will live forever.
“The chief custodian of fundamental social change, he won the respect of his peers and the world at large through exemplary conduct. He was the repository of the best values and principles upon which our democracy society was founded and sustained.”
Earlier, the president laid a wreath at the grave of Tambo and his wife, Adelaide.
Among those attending the event are Gauteng Premier David Makhura, 1965 women’s march leader Sophie de Bruyn and the Tambo’s son Dali and his wife.
