Sindiso Magaqa’s friend and whistleblower Thabiso Zulu shot in KZN

KZN police said they are investigating a case of attempted murder after Zulu was shot in the arm during an ambush on Saturday night.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a case of attempted murder after whistle-blower and friend of slain Umzimkhulu councillor Sindiso Magaqa was shot on Saturday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Thabiso Zulu, who has previously testified at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry which investigated political killings in the province, was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Saturday night.

“Police received a report that last night the victim was walking along Thokoza Road with his friend when a vehicle stopped and three men alighted from [it] and started shooting at them. The victim was shot on his left upper arm.”

Zulu, who was one of the people who lifted the lid on Magaqa's murder, told Eyewitness News over a week ago that police deliberately failed to grant him and other whistle-blowers protection in the wake of recent political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.