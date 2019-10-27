Search for missing Herolds Bay girl (6) continues
The body of a woman was recovered from the ocean on Saturday - it's believed to be that of missing George mother Heidi Scheepers.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a six-year-old girl from Herolds Bay who went missing last week is under way.
She took her six-year-old daughter and her two-year-old son for a walk on the beach on Tuesday.
They were then reported missing by her husband after they failed to return home.
The police's Malcolm Poje: "Police divers, and also land and sea, [are continuing the search] and if need be, we will call in air support as well but currently we're still searching but haven't found anything yet."
On Thursday, the body of her two-year-old son was recovered from the ocean and the vehicle that the family were travelling in was recovered on Friday.
