Sanef shocked by reports Mantashe paid journos to quash sex scandal story

According to the 'Sunday World', Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe paid R70,000 to the journalists in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged relationship with a young woman.

FILE: Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that it was shocked by reports that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe paid two tabloid journalists to squash a story about an extra-marital affair.

According to the Sunday World, Mantashe paid R70,000 to the journalists in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged relationship with a young woman.

In a statement, Sanef said that this went against journalism ethics and that it would be writing to the minister asking him to reveal the names of the journalists.

The organisation's Kate Skinner: "Any brown envelope journalism, which is paid for journalism, is hugely unethical, it's absolutely counter to the press code and we condemn it and we basically are supporting the Sunday World's investigation."

