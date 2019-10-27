View all in Latest
Reports: The face of the new DA leadership set to be all white

The publication said supporters of new federal chair Helen Zille are planning a clean sweep as it grapples with a leaderless organisation.

The Sunday Times is reporting that insiders in the DA said the vacant positions look set to be filled members who are close to the new federal council chair. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Sunday Times is reporting that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to have a new all white leadership following several resignations including those of two prominent black members.

The publication said supporters of new federal chair Helen Zille are planning a clean sweep as it grapples with a leaderless organisation.

Last week was grim for the official opposition when it’s now ex leader Mmusi Maimane, former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Boughey and Herman Mashaba resigned from the party.

This came days after Zille’s come back to the party’s powerful position of federal council chair.

The paper is reporting that insiders in the DA said the vacant positions look set to be filled members who are close to the new federal council chair.

The new list includes John Steenhuisen, who has been nominated for the position of Parliamentary leader, Natasha Mazzone is set to be the next chief whip and Geordin Hill-Lewis will likely take the CEO position.

The paper is reporting that Zille’s takeover plan was revealed by what it calls well placed Members of Parliament (MPs) involved in the current horse trading.

Steenhuisen has been highlighted as a very strong contender to succeed Maimane as party leader.

Meanwhile a new parliamentary leader could be announced on Tuesday.

