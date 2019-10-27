Ramaphosa pays tribute to OR Tambo on the late stalwart’s 102nd birthday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the celebration of Tambo's legacy at the cemetery named after the struggle icon.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the African National Congress (ANC) have converged at the Tamboville cemetery in Brakpan to mark the legacy of O.R. Tambo and his wife, Adelaide.

Sunday marks the 102nd birthday of the late former president of the ANC.

The legacy of ‘O.R’ As he was affectionately known is being celebrated at his grave site at the cemetery named after him.

Later in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will lay a wreath at their graves and deliver a keynote address.

On Saturday night, veteran politician Mavuso Msimang spoke about Tambo at the 50th anniversary of the Morogoro conference at the market theatre in Johannesburg.

“It was an honour, a very challenging honour. You worked with a person who was a workaholic. Always with his notebook scribbling notes.”

The celebration, which is taking place under the theme “Celebrating the 90th birthday of Mama Adelaide Tambo", is aimed at preserving the legacy of the struggle icons.