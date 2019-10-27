No reverse grid F1 qualifying races in 2020, says Brawn
The experiment would have seen regular Saturday qualifying replaced with a short race, with drivers lining up in reverse championship order with the overall points leader last. The results would then set the grid for Sunday’s race.
MEXICO CITY - Formula One has given up on plans to have three reverse-grid qualifying races next season, the sport’s managing director Ross Brawn said on Saturday.
The experiment would have seen regular Saturday qualifying replaced with a short race, with drivers lining up in reverse championship order with the overall points leader last. The results would then set the grid for Sunday’s race.
Brawn told the official Formula One website ahead of Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that two of the 10 teams had voted against.
He did not identify the teams.
“The current governance system means we need unanimity to carry any decisions through to next year,” said the Briton, a former Ferrari technical director and ex-principal of the title-winning Brawn GP team that is now Mercedes.
“The teams initially said they would agree with it and then two teams put their hand up at the last meeting and said they wouldn’t agree with it.”
Brawn said he had liked the idea although drivers were nervous.
“It’s frustrating that we’ve not been able to do that but I think that’s, unfortunately, the classic problem with Formula One,” he said.
Formula One qualifying takes place in three phases over an hour on Saturday under the current format.
Five of the slowest cars are eliminated at the end of each of the first two phases with pole decided in a final session with 10 cars.
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer had expressed reservations about the experimental format.
“We have to answer a lot of questions ... what happens if you crash in the qualifying race, we then have to carry more spares, who’s going to pay for it, engine mileage might be a little different, tyre usage,” he said last month.
Popular in Sport
-
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final
-
England 'didn't want to just stand there' for haka, says Farrell
-
South Africa 'only halfway there' after 'nerve-wracking' World Cup semi
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
SA and Wales battle it out for a spot in the RWC final
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.