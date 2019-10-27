Men urged to prioritise their health ahead of Movember campaign

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Men urged to prioritise their health ahead of Movember campaign

The Movember campaign is observed annually across the world and involves the growing of moustaches during November to highlight men's health issues.

FILE: A nurse conducts an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
FILE: A nurse conducts an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – With ‘Movember’ just days away, The City of Cape Town's Health Department is calling on men to prioritse their health.

The Movember campaign is observed annually across the world and involves the growing of moustaches during November to highlight men's health issues.

The City said during the last two years, more men have been testing and receiving treatment for sexually transmitted illnesses.

From an average of 1,000 monthly cases in July 2017, this has grown to about 2,500 cases a month by May 2019.

Community Services and Health mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien said men account for the smallest percentage of clients to public healthcare facilities.

“My challenge to men this November and beyond is that they go to the nearest treatment facilities to explore the testing and treatment options which are available to them.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA