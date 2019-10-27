Men urged to prioritise their health ahead of Movember campaign
The Movember campaign is observed annually across the world and involves the growing of moustaches during November to highlight men's health issues.
CAPE TOWN – With ‘Movember’ just days away, The City of Cape Town's Health Department is calling on men to prioritse their health.
The City said during the last two years, more men have been testing and receiving treatment for sexually transmitted illnesses.
From an average of 1,000 monthly cases in July 2017, this has grown to about 2,500 cases a month by May 2019.
Community Services and Health mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien said men account for the smallest percentage of clients to public healthcare facilities.
“My challenge to men this November and beyond is that they go to the nearest treatment facilities to explore the testing and treatment options which are available to them.”
