Makhura: Oliver Tambo must be celebrated for sacrifices he made for SA

The African National Congress (ANC) has celebrated the birthday of OR Tambo at his grave site at the Tamboville Cemetary in Brakpan, saying that he must be celebrated for his sacrifice.

BRAKPAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has celebrated the birthday of OR Tambo at his gravesite at the Tamboville Cemetary in Brakpan, saying that he must be celebrated for his sacrifice.

The 102nd birthday celebration was attended by senior party members and leaders of liberation movements from some parts of Africa.

The celebration was led by President Cyril Ramaphosa who was joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Ramaphosa kicked off the event by laying a wreath at the gravesite of OR Tambo and his wife Adelaide.

In paying tribute to the late stalwart, Ramaphosa said that Tambo was a man of integrity.

"Although he had not received any formal education himself, his father impressed on the young Tambo the need to be educated as the best and perhaps as the only way to decisively break from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment into which he was born."

Makhura said that Tambo must be celebrated for the sacrifices he made during the struggle to free South Africa.

"And just to quote from a few of the things he said: 'We have a vision of South Africa in which black and white can live and work together as equals in conditions of peace and prosperity.'"

Ramaphosa also said that Tambo would have been appalled at the levels of gender-based violence in the country.

Also in attendance was Tambo's son Dali and his wife, as well as US congresswoman Maxine Waters.