Limpopo father being investigated after son (12) kills his sibling

The children’s father, who is a security guard, is also under investigation for leaving the gun unattended in a bag hung against the wall.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and killing of a three-year-old boy by his 12-year-old brother in Ga-Molepo on Saturday.

The child was taken to a clinic in Mankweng district where he was declared dead.

The children’s father, who is a security guard, is also under investigation for leaving the gun unattended in a bag hung against the wall.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said, “The police in Mankweng are investigating a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy shot and killed his three-year-old brother in the Makgeng village in Ga-Molepo. The firearm has been confiscated to investigation.”