Limpopo father being investigated after son (12) kills his sibling
The children’s father, who is a security guard, is also under investigation for leaving the gun unattended in a bag hung against the wall.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and killing of a three-year-old boy by his 12-year-old brother in Ga-Molepo on Saturday.
The child was taken to a clinic in Mankweng district where he was declared dead.
The children’s father, who is a security guard, is also under investigation for leaving the gun unattended in a bag hung against the wall.
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said, “The police in Mankweng are investigating a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy shot and killed his three-year-old brother in the Makgeng village in Ga-Molepo. The firearm has been confiscated to investigation.”
Popular in Local
-
Sindiso Magaqa’s friend and whistleblower Thabiso Zulu shot in KZN
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 26 October 2019
-
South Africa 'only halfway there' after 'nerve-wracking' World Cup semi
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
Body believed to be that of missing George mom recovered from ocean
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.