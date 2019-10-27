View all in Latest
Limpopo boy (12) arrested for allegedly killing his brother (3)

The incident happened at Mankweng village on Friday night when the boy took his father's gun and ended up shooting his sibling.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo said they have arrested a 12-year-old accused of killing his 3-year-old brother in Mankweng village on Friday night.

Police said the boy allegedly took his father's gun and ended up shooting his sibling.

Their mother reportedly heard the shot and then rushed to investigate.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said, “The firearm has been confiscated for further investigation. The provincial commissioner has condemned the incident and has instructed the police to take appropriate action against the father who kept the firearm in contravention with existing laws.”

