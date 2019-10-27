Jonny strikes to earn Wolves draw at Newcastle
Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September but will be disappointed not to have taken all three points after dominating the second period against Geordies.
LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers battled back from a below-par first-half display to draw 1-1 against Newcastle thanks to Jonny Otto's leveller at St James' Park on Sunday.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September but will be disappointed not to have taken all three points after dominating the second period against Geordies.
Hosts Newcastle took the lead in the 37th minute through captain Jamaal Lascelles, who got on the end of a fine cross from Federico Fernandez to power a header past Rui Patricio.
Wolves looked a changed side in the second half, pinning Newcastle back and creating a series of chances, with Diogo Jota heading over just after the hour mark before forcing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into a fine save shortly afterwards.
The visitors scored a deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute when Dubravka could only paw a cross from the right into the path of Otto, who lashed home.
Newcastle responded brightly but their task was made harder when Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go after flying into Ruben Neves.
Defender Matt Doherty nearly sealed a win for the visitors late on but his glancing header from a Raul Jimenez cross flashed past the far post.
Popular in Sport
-
World Cup final won't be won with 'wonderful tries' - Erasmus
-
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final
-
Chiefs beat Sundowns to extend lead at the top of the table
-
Gatland eyes payback after Welsh World Cup dreams crushed by Boks
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
England 'didn't want to just stand there' for haka, says Farrell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.