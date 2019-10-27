Jonny strikes to earn Wolves draw at Newcastle

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September but will be disappointed not to have taken all three points after dominating the second period against Geordies.

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers battled back from a below-par first-half display to draw 1-1 against Newcastle thanks to Jonny Otto's leveller at St James' Park on Sunday.

Hosts Newcastle took the lead in the 37th minute through captain Jamaal Lascelles, who got on the end of a fine cross from Federico Fernandez to power a header past Rui Patricio.

Wolves looked a changed side in the second half, pinning Newcastle back and creating a series of chances, with Diogo Jota heading over just after the hour mark before forcing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into a fine save shortly afterwards.

The visitors scored a deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute when Dubravka could only paw a cross from the right into the path of Otto, who lashed home.

Newcastle responded brightly but their task was made harder when Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go after flying into Ruben Neves.

Defender Matt Doherty nearly sealed a win for the visitors late on but his glancing header from a Raul Jimenez cross flashed past the far post.