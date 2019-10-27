John Steenhuisen confirmed as the new DA parliamentary leader

Steenhuisen's ceased being chief whip after Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party last week as his term was linked to that of the former leader.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that John Steenhuisen has been elected parliamentary leader for the party.

Steenhuisen, who stood uncontested for the new position as the only nominee, ceased to be chief whip after Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party last week as his term was linked to that of the former leader.

Nomination for the position closed on Friday night.

The DA's parliamentary caucus announced Steenhuisen election on Sunday morning.