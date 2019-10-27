View all in Latest
Gay Pride goers say the event marks years fighting for recognition

Johannesburg’s Gay Pride took place in Sandton on Saturday, celebrating 3 decades in existence.

The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As Africa's biggest gay pride event is celebrated this weekend, participants said it's imperative to mark the occasion after years fighting to be recognised.

Johannesburg’s Gay Pride took place in Sandton on Saturday, celebrating 3 decades in existence.

Hundreds of out and proud members came from all parts of the country to mark the occasion.

For many, Johannesburg Gay Pride is about marking how far the community has come.
This marcher had this to say, “Our government has shown progress and has shown initiative. I am happy about that.”

Others take pride in whom they are and celebrate among people who accept them for being their authentic selves.

“To be proud of who you are and who you were born to be”, said a member of the community.

While for other's it's just one big party.

