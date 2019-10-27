CT authorities searching for missing Philippi boy (4)
Lulonke Saleni was last seen by his mother in the Mangawungu informal settlement on Thursday afternoon where he was apparently playing with a friend outside their home.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Philippi East area.
Lulonke Saleni was last seen by his mother in the Mangawungu informal settlement on Thursday afternoon where he was apparently playing with a friend outside their home.
Lulonke, who has a mark on his forehead and a burn mark on his chest, was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a grey, red and black long sleeve top with blue and white flip flops.
The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner has urged anyone with information to contact the Nyanga FCS unit.
"If you have any information please also call the Pink Ladies on 0722147439."
Popular in Local
-
Search for missing Herolds Bay girl (6) continues
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams confirms Mthatha home damaged in fire
-
Sindiso Magaqa’s friend and whistleblower Thabiso Zulu shot in KZN
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 26 October 2019
-
Body believed to be that of missing George mom recovered from ocean
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.