CT authorities searching for missing Philippi boy (4)

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Philippi East area.

Lulonke Saleni was last seen by his mother in the Mangawungu informal settlement on Thursday afternoon where he was apparently playing with a friend outside their home.

Lulonke, who has a mark on his forehead and a burn mark on his chest, was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a grey, red and black long sleeve top with blue and white flip flops.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner has urged anyone with information to contact the Nyanga FCS unit.

"If you have any information please also call the Pink Ladies on 0722147439."