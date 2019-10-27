Chiefs beat Sundowns to extend lead at the top of the table

A brace from Samir Nurkovic secured the Glamour Boys all three points as Ernst Middendorp claimed his first win over Pitso Mosimane in 10 attempts.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday to move five points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

Nurkovic broke the deadlock in the seventh minute as he turned the ball in from a Leo Castro assist.

Sundowns attempted to fight their way back into the game with an Andile Jali attempt on goal but Daniel Akpeyi easily saved it.

Hlompho Kekana then tried to score from a free kick but his effort hit the wall.

Jali would have Sundowns’ next best chance before the break but his effort was high of the mark as Chiefs went into halftime 1-0 up.

The tension over the possible offside goal spilled over as Mosimane went to confront the referee but Middendorp intervened as a scuffle broke out before both coaches went their separate ways.

Sundowns started the second half as the livelier side as Akpeyi was forced into a double save.

Affonso Mauricio then had a glorious chance to equalise but Njabulo Blom intervened as Chiefs maintained their lead.

With Chiefs content to sit back and hit Sundowns on the counter, the home side struggled to create clear cut chances.

Chiefs would eventually double their lead as Nurkovic bundled the ball into the back of the net for his third strike of the season.

Chiefs saw out the game to win 2-0 and bolster their chances of a first title since the 2014/15 season.

Other Absa Premiership results on 27 October 2019:

Baroka FC 0-1 AmaZulu