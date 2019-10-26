Tyra Banks has a new man?
The 45-year-old model set tongues wagging on Wednesday night when she was spotted on a romantic date with Canadian executive Louis Bélanger-Martin.
LONDON – Tyra Banks has sparked speculation she has a boyfriend after they were spotted on a date this week in New York.
The 45-year-old model set tongues wagging on Wednesday night when she was spotted on a romantic date with Canadian executive Louis Bélanger-Martin at the luxurious Chinese restaurant Hutong in New York City.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The two were definitely on a romantic date. But [they] kept the PDA low-key."
Tyra and Louis have been spotted together on numerous occasions - dating right back to August - but up until recently he's only been identified as a "mystery man."
The brunette beauty has kept her love life close to her chest since she split from Erik Asla, with whom she has three-year-old son York, back in 2017.
Meanwhile, Tyra recently admitted that York - who was born via a surrogate - is desperate to have a sibling and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.
She said: "God, my mom wants more grandbabies.
"My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'
"He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother?' "
Tyra has spoken candidly in the past about the troubles she had conceiving her son, and the American's Next Top Model host was undergoing vitro fertilisation treatments while filming the show in 2015.
She has also revealed she doesn't think she can conceive again, due to her previous difficulties and not having any frozen embryos remaining.
However, she has loved life has a mum and loves that York has already become the "boss" of her household.
She said last year: "I think every two-year-old has some terrible moments. And he definitely, definitely has that.
"But, he's also like in charge so when he's eating I try to tell him you must sit at the table when you eat, you cannot run around, you must sit.
"So the other day, yesterday, my mom is eating at the counter in the kitchen. He's like, 'Nana, sit down. You eating. Sit down, Nana.' "
