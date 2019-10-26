Springboks with the weight of a nation on their shoulders ahead of Wales clash
For the Springboks it is far bigger than that as they turn their eyes from Japan to South Africa and knowing what a place in a third Rugby World Cup final would mean to their country.
JOHANNESBURG – The Springboks go into Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales knowing that this is much more than just two groups of grown men chasing an oval ball around a field.
For the Springboks it is far bigger than that as they turn their eyes from Japan to South Africa and knowing what a place in a third Rugby World Cup final would mean to their country.
“I have seen what winning a World Cup does for our country,” said captain Siya Kolisi.
“I am old enough to remember the 2007 World Cup [he was 16] and I remember what it did for the country then and I know what it will do for the country now”.
“It just shows that when we decide to work together for one goal as a team or a country, we can make anything happen. We can achieve all our dreams or goals. That’s why we want to give our best this week and hopefully do the same in the final.”
Kolisi said the team was grateful for the support they had received in Japan, and also from back home.
“We’re proud of our people back home and the people who came last week to support us,” he said.
“We know so many people want to be here but can’t make it and we just want to say that we really appreciate it. We are doing this for them – for South Africa. We’re doing it for all the people back at home.”
Standing in their path is a Wales team that briefly held the No. 1 world ranking this year and is aiming for its own piece of history by reaching the final for the first time.
“We know we’re facing a tough opposition but all we can do is focus on what we do best and what got us here,” said Kolisi.
“We’re very excited as a team. We’ve worked hard this week. We have prepped as much as we can and given them the respect they deserve. Bu the most important thing is that we’re effective at what we do – that’s our focus.”
Kick off for the second semifinal is at 11am.
Popular in Sport
-
Little to choose between Springboks and Wales in second semi
-
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of alleged racist assault
-
Liverpool win legal battle with New Balance over new kit deal
-
Wenger eyes return, misses 'wet Wednesdays at Stoke'
-
Double trouble: Plethora of playmakers as All Blacks face England
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.