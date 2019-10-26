Sabric confirms ransom-driven cyber-attacks on banks
Sabric said the attacks started with a ransom note which was delivered via email to employees and made available to the public.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has confirmed multiple banks have been hit by a wave of global ransom-driven cyber-attacks.
Sabric said the attacks started with a ransom note which was delivered via email to employees and made available to the public.
Acting Chief Executive Officer Susan Potgieter has emphasized that attacks like this one do not involve hacking or a data breach and therefore no customer is at risk.
““It does however involve increased traffic on networks necessary to access public facing services and This may cause minor disruptions from time to time.”
Potgieter said they will continue to monitor this situation very closely and respond as required.
This comes as the City of Johannesburg experienced a breach on it information systems on Friday.
The City said it cannot confirm claims a ransom was requested.
On Friday the Business Day reported that a group calling itself the Shadow Kill Hackers demanded four bitcoins by Monday, which the newspaper said amounted to over R400,000 at the time of publishing.
The group threatened to leak customers' data on the internet if its demands are not met.
However, City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said it's working to restore critical services.
“There were rumours about a ransom that was being demanded and other matters. So, because we can’t confirm those matters we have roped in the group forensic investigative unit under the leadership of General Shadrack Sibiya.”
Additional reporting Thando Kubekha and Mia Lindeque
